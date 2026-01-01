Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Maria Atlas
Maria Atlas Maria Atlas
Kinoafisha Persons Maria Atlas

Maria Atlas

Maria Atlas

Date of Birth
28 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

I am going to change my name 6.3
I am going to change my name (2012)
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu 5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu (2019)
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka 3.8
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu 5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
War, Drama 2019, Russia
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka 3.8
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka
Drama 2018, Russia
Watch trailer
I am going to change my name 6.3
I am going to change my name I am going to change my name
Drama 2012, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more