Maria Atlas

Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
28 January 1973
Age
53 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
6.3
I am going to change my name
(2012)
5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
(2019)
3.8
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
War
Year
All
2019
2018
2012
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
5.1
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
Ya podaryu tebe pobedu
War, Drama
2019, Russia
3.8
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka
Poteryannoe otrazhenie. Ispoved soderzhanka
Drama
2018, Russia
Watch trailer
6.3
I am going to change my name
I am going to change my name
Drama
2012, Russia
