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Mona Achache
Mona Achache
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mona Achache
Mona Achache
Mona Achache
Date of Birth
18 March 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Director, Writer, Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.8
Eden Is West
(2009)
6.2
Osmosis
(2019)
6.1
Little Girl Blue
(2023)
Filmography
6.1
Little Girl Blue
Little Girl Blue
Biography, Documentary, Drama
2023, Belgium / France
Watch trailer
HPI
Comedy, Crime, Detective
2021, France
6.2
Osmosis
Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
2019, USA
5.6
Les gazelles
Les Gazelles
Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
5.7
Les gamins
Les gamins
Comedy
2013, France
Watch trailer
6.8
Eden Is West
Eden à l'Ouest
Drama
2009, France / Italy / Greece
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