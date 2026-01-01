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Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Awards
Michael Chabon
Michael Chabon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Chabon
Michael Chabon
Michael Chabon
Date of Birth
24 May 1963
Age
63 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Popular Films
8.1
Unbelievable
(2019)
8.1
Spider-Man 2
(2004)
7.7
Star Trek: Picard
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Documentary
Drama
Fantasy
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2019
2014
2012
2008
2004
2000
All
7
Films
5
TV Shows
2
Actor
1
Writer
6
7.7
Star Trek: Picard
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2020, USA
8.1
Unbelievable
Drama, Crime, Thriller,
2019, USA
6.8
The 50 Year Argument
The New York Review of Books: A 50 Year Argument
Documentary
2014, USA
7.4
John Carter
John Carter
Adventure, Sci-Fi, Action, Fantasy
2012, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
The Mysteries of Pittsburgh
Adventure, Comedy, Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 2
Action, Sci-Fi, Adventure
2004, USA
Watch trailer
7.2
Wonder Boys
Wonder Boys
Comedy, Drama
2000, Great Britain / USA / Germany / Japan
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