Aaron Dessner

Date of Birth
23 April 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor

Popular Films

No Distance Left to Run 7.9
No Distance Left to Run (2013)
C'mon C'mon 7.6
C'mon C'mon (2021)
The Professor 7.0
The Professor (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Dandelion 5.4
Dandelion
Drama, Romantic 2024, USA
Cyrano 6.4
Cyrano
Drama, Musical 2022, USA
Watch trailer
C'mon C'mon 7.6
C'mon C'mon
Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
Jockey 6.3
Jockey
Drama 2021, USA
Watch trailer
The Professor 7
The Professor
Drama, Comedy 2018, USA
Watch trailer
Transpecos 5.8
Transpecos
Thriller 2016, USA
Big Sur 5.8
Big Sur
Drama 2013, USA
Watch trailer
No Distance Left to Run 7.9
No Distance Left to Run
Documentary, Comedy, Musical 2013, USA
