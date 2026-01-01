Menu
Aaron Dessner
Aaron Dessner
Aaron Dessner
Aaron Dessner
Aaron Dessner
Date of Birth
23 April 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
(2013)
7.6
C'mon C'mon
(2021)
7.0
The Professor
(2018)
Filmography
5.4
Dandelion
Dandelion
Drama, Romantic
2024, USA
6.4
Cyrano
Cyrano
Drama, Musical
2022, USA
Watch trailer
7.6
C'mon C'mon
C'mon C'mon
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
6.3
Jockey
Jockey
Drama
2021, USA
Watch trailer
7
The Professor
The Professor
Drama, Comedy
2018, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Transpecos
Transpecos
Thriller
2016, USA
5.8
Big Sur
Big Sur
Drama
2013, USA
Watch trailer
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
Mistaken for Strangers
Documentary, Comedy, Musical
2013, USA
