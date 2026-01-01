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Filmography
Matt Berninger
Matt Berninger
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matt Berninger
Matt Berninger
Matt Berninger
Date of Birth
13 February 1971
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
(2013)
6.7
No Activity
(2017)
6.2
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
(2019)
Filmography
6.2
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Between Two Ferns: The Movie
Comedy
2019, USA
6.7
No Activity
Comedy, Crime
2017, USA
7.9
No Distance Left to Run
Mistaken for Strangers
Documentary, Comedy, Musical
2013, USA
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