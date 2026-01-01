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Aleksandr Polyakov Aleksandr Polyakov
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Polyakov

Aleksandr Polyakov

Aleksandr Polyakov

Date of Birth
14 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor, Romantic hero, Action hero

Popular Films

Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
Battle for Sevastopol (2015)
Ukradi moyu mechtu 5.9
Ukradi moyu mechtu (2025)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Ukradi moyu mechtu 5.9
Ukradi moyu mechtu Ukradi moyu mechtu
Comedy 2025, Russia
Watch trailer
Battle for Sevastopol 7.2
Battle for Sevastopol Bitva za Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action 2015, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
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