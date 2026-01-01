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About
Filmography
Aleksandr Polyakov
Aleksandr Polyakov
Kinoafisha
Persons
Aleksandr Polyakov
Aleksandr Polyakov
Aleksandr Polyakov
Date of Birth
14 June 1969
Age
56 years old
Zodiac sign
Gemini
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Romantic hero
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.2
Battle for Sevastopol
(2015)
5.9
Ukradi moyu mechtu
(2025)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Romantic
War
Year
All
2025
2015
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
5.9
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Ukradi moyu mechtu
Comedy
2025, Russia
Watch trailer
7.2
Battle for Sevastopol
Bitva za Sevastopol
War, Romantic, Action
2015, Russia / Ukraine
Watch trailer
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