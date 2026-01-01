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Leon Lee
Leon Lee
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leon Lee
Leon Lee
Leon Lee
Date of Birth
18 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.4
Escape from the 21st Century
(2024)
3.8
Flight from Hell
(2015)
Filmography
6.4
Escape from the 21st Century
Cong 21 Shi Ji an Quan Che Li
Action, Adventure, Drama
2024, China
3.8
Flight from Hell
Last Flight
Thriller, Action
2015, China / USA
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