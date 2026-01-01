Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Leon Lee Leon Lee
Kinoafisha Persons Leon Lee

Leon Lee

Leon Lee

Date of Birth
18 October 1988
Age
37 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Escape from the 21st Century 6.4
Escape from the 21st Century (2024)
Flight from Hell 3.8
Flight from Hell (2015)

Filmography

Escape from the 21st Century 6.4
Escape from the 21st Century Cong 21 Shi Ji an Quan Che Li
Action, Adventure, Drama 2024, China
Flight from Hell 3.8
Flight from Hell Last Flight
Thriller, Action 2015, China / USA
Watch trailer
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more