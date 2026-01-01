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Natasha Quirke
Natasha Quirke
Kinoafisha
Persons
Natasha Quirke
Natasha Quirke
Natasha Quirke
Actor type
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
4.6
Charlotte's Song
(2014)
Filmography
4.6
Charlotte's Song
Charlotte's Song
Fantasy
2014, USA
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