Margarita Sanz

Date of Birth
20 February 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Filmography

Genre
Year
Juana Inés 7.4
Juana Inés
Drama, History 2016, Mexico
Darker Than Night 4.5
Darker Than Night Más negro que la noche
Horror 2014, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
