Margarita Sanz

Date of Birth
20 February 1954
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Horror actress, Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.4
Juana Inés
(2016)
4.5
Darker Than Night
(2014)
Filmography
7.4
Juana Inés
Drama, History
2016, Mexico
4.5
Darker Than Night
Más negro que la noche
Horror
2014, Mexico / Spain
Watch trailer
