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Filmography
Lyubov Korneva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyubov Korneva
Lyubov Korneva
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
6.9
BAgI
(2011)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Family
Year
All
2011
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
6.9
BAgI
BAgI
Drama, Family
2011, Russia
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