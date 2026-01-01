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Ashleigh Spencer
Ashleigh Spencer
Kinoafisha
Persons
Ashleigh Spencer
Ashleigh Spencer
Ashleigh Spencer
Date of Birth
8 March 1985
Age
41 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Actor type
Romantic actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
5.7
The Last Five Years
(2014)
Filmography
5.7
The Last Five Years
The Last 5 Years
Romantic, Drama, Musical, Comedy
2014, USA
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