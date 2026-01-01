María Ellingsen

Menu
Date of Birth
22 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor
Popular Films
8.3
Touch
(2024)
6.1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
(1994)
5.3
Inter Nos
(1982)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2013
1994
1982
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
8.3
Touch
Touch
Drama, Romantic
2024, Iceland / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.9
Of Horses and Men
Hross í oss
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2013, Iceland / Germany / Norway
Watch trailer
6.1
D2: The Mighty Ducks
D2: The Mighty Ducks
Comedy, Drama, Family
1994, USA
5.3
Inter Nos
Okkar á milli: Í hita og þunga dagsins
Drama
1982, Iceland
