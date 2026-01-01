María Ellingsen

Menu
Date of Birth
22 January 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, Comedy actor

Filmography

Genre
Year
Touch 8.3
Touch Touch
Drama, Romantic 2024, Iceland / Great Britain
Of Horses and Men 4.9
Of Horses and Men Hross í oss
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2013, Iceland / Germany / Norway
D2: The Mighty Ducks 6.1
D2: The Mighty Ducks D2: The Mighty Ducks
Comedy, Drama, Family 1994, USA
Inter Nos 5.3
Inter Nos Okkar á milli: Í hita og þunga dagsins
Drama 1982, Iceland
