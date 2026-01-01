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About
Filmography
Mike Maronna
Mike Maronna
Kinoafisha
Persons
Mike Maronna
Mike Maronna
Mike Maronna
Date of Birth
27 September 1977
Age
48 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.1
Home Alone
(1990)
7.4
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
(1992)
6.4
I Saw the TV Glow
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Family
Horror
Romantic
Year
All
2024
2001
1992
1990
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
6.4
I Saw the TV Glow
I Saw the TV Glow
Drama, Horror
2024, USA
5.5
Slackers
Slackers
Comedy, Romantic
2001, Canada / USA
7.4
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Comedy, Family, Adventure
1992, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
Home Alone
Home Alone
Crime, Comedy, Family
1990, USA
Watch trailer
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