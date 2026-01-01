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Filmography
Xavier Horan
Xavier Horan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Xavier Horan
Xavier Horan
Xavier Horan
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.7
The Brokenwood Mysteries
(2014)
7.2
Dean Spanley
(2008)
6.3
The Dead Lands
(2014)
Filmography
6.1
The Bad Seed
Drama, Thriller
2019, New Zealand
7.7
The Brokenwood Mysteries
Drama, Crime, Detective
2014, New Zealand
6.3
The Dead Lands
The Dead Lands
Action
2014, New Zealand
Watch trailer
7.3
Dean Spanley
Dean Spanley
Comedy, Drama
2008, Great Britain
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