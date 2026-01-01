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About
Filmography
Lawrence Makoare
Lawrence Makoare
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lawrence Makoare
Lawrence Makoare
Lawrence Makoare
Date of Birth
20 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
(2003)
6.7
The Convert
(2023)
6.3
The Dead Lands
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Fantasy
Horror
Sci-Fi
Western
Year
All
2025
2023
2021
2014
2003
All
5
Films
5
Actor
5
5.8
Forgive Us All
Forgive Us All
Drama, Horror, Western
2025, New Zealand
6.7
The Convert
The Convert
Action, Drama
2023, Australia / New Zealand / Great Britain
Watch trailer
5.9
Occupation: Rainfall
Occupation: Rainfall
Sci-Fi, Action
2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
6.3
The Dead Lands
The Dead Lands
Action
2014, New Zealand
Watch trailer
8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy
2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Watch trailer
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