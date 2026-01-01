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Lawrence Makoare Lawrence Makoare
Kinoafisha Persons Lawrence Makoare

Lawrence Makoare

Lawrence Makoare

Date of Birth
20 March 1968
Age
58 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003)
The Convert 6.7
The Convert (2023)
The Dead Lands 6.3
The Dead Lands (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Forgive Us All 5.8
Forgive Us All Forgive Us All
Drama, Horror, Western 2025, New Zealand
The Convert 6.7
The Convert The Convert
Action, Drama 2023, Australia / New Zealand / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Occupation: Rainfall 5.9
Occupation: Rainfall Occupation: Rainfall
Sci-Fi, Action 2021, Australia / USA
Watch trailer
The Dead Lands 6.3
The Dead Lands The Dead Lands
Action 2014, New Zealand
Watch trailer
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King 8.7
The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King
Fantasy 2003, USA / New Zealand / Germany
Watch trailer
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