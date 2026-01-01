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Louise Goodall Louise Goodall
Kinoafisha Persons Louise Goodall

Louise Goodall

Louise Goodall

Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

My Name Is Joe 7.5
My Name Is Joe (1998)
Aberdeen 7.1
Aberdeen (2000)
Carla's Song 6.8
Carla's Song (1996)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Aberdeen 7.1
Aberdeen Aberdeen
Drama 2000, Great Britain / Norway / Sweden
My Name Is Joe 7.5
My Name Is Joe My Name Is Joe
Drama, Romantic 1998, Germany / France / Great Britain / Italy / Spain
Carla's Song 6.8
Carla's Song Carla's Song
Drama, Romantic, War 1996, Germany / Spain / Great Britain
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