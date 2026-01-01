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About
Filmography
Louise Goodall
Louise Goodall
Kinoafisha
Persons
Louise Goodall
Louise Goodall
Louise Goodall
Date of Birth
1 January 1962
Age
64 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.5
My Name Is Joe
(1998)
7.1
Aberdeen
(2000)
6.8
Carla's Song
(1996)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
War
Year
All
2000
1998
1996
All
3
Films
3
Actress
3
7.1
Aberdeen
Aberdeen
Drama
2000, Great Britain / Norway / Sweden
7.5
My Name Is Joe
My Name Is Joe
Drama, Romantic
1998, Germany / France / Great Britain / Italy / Spain
6.8
Carla's Song
Carla's Song
Drama, Romantic, War
1996, Germany / Spain / Great Britain
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