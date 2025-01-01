Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Nash Edgerton Awards

Awards and nominations of Nash Edgerton

Nash Edgerton
Awards and nominations of Nash Edgerton
Cannes Film Festival 2011 Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008 Sundance Film Festival 2008
Short Filmmaking Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2022 Sundance Film Festival 2022
Best Short Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013 Sundance Film Festival 2013
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
 Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012 Sundance Film Festival 2012
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2021 Toronto International Film Festival 2021
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more