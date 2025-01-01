Menu
Nash Edgerton
Awards
Nash Edgerton
Awards and nominations of Nash Edgerton
Cannes Film Festival 2011
Palme d'Or - Best Short Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2008
Short Filmmaking Award - Honorable Mention
Winner
Sundance Film Festival 2022
Best Short Film
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2013
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2012
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2021
IMDbPro Short Cuts Award for Best Film
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture
Nominee
