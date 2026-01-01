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Linus Wahlgren
Linus Wahlgren
Kinoafisha
Persons
Linus Wahlgren
Linus Wahlgren
Linus Wahlgren
Date of Birth
10 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Horror actor
Popular Films
6.9
Mafia
(2024)
6.7
Blue Eyes
(2014)
6.5
Bäckström
(2020)
Filmography
6.9
Mafia
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2024, Sweden
5.3
Partisan
Drama, Crime, Thriller
2020, Sweden
6.5
Bäckström
Drama, Crime
2020, Sweden/Germany
5.4
The Evil Next Door
Andra sidan
Horror
2020, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller
2014, Sweden
5.4
Crimes of Passion: Death of a Loved One
Mördaren ljuger inte ensam
Crime
2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
6.4
No More Murders
Inte flera mord
Crime
2013, Sweden
6.4
Roses, Kisses and Death
Rosor kyssar och döden
Crime
2013, Sweden
Show more
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