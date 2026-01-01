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Linus Wahlgren
Linus Wahlgren Linus Wahlgren
Kinoafisha Persons Linus Wahlgren

Linus Wahlgren

Linus Wahlgren

Date of Birth
10 September 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Horror actor

Popular Films

Mafia 6.9
Mafia (2024)
Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes (2014)
Bäckström 6.5
Bäckström (2020)

Filmography

Mafia 6.9
Mafia
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2024, Sweden
Partisan 5.3
Partisan
Drama, Crime, Thriller 2020, Sweden
Bäckström 6.5
Bäckström
Drama, Crime 2020, Sweden/Germany
The Evil Next Door 5.4
The Evil Next Door Andra sidan
Horror 2020, Sweden
Watch trailer
Blue Eyes 6.7
Blue Eyes
Drama, Thriller 2014, Sweden
Crimes of Passion: Death of a Loved One 5.4
Crimes of Passion: Death of a Loved One Mördaren ljuger inte ensam
Crime 2013, Sweden
Watch trailer
No More Murders 6.4
No More Murders Inte flera mord
Crime 2013, Sweden
Roses, Kisses and Death 6.4
Roses, Kisses and Death Rosor kyssar och döden
Crime 2013, Sweden
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