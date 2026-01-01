Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Aleksandr Luchinin Aleksandr Luchinin
Kinoafisha Persons Aleksandr Luchinin

Aleksandr Luchinin

Aleksandr Luchinin

Date of Birth
10 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Gora samotsvetov 6.9
Gora samotsvetov (2006)
He's a Dragon 6.8
He's a Dragon (2015)
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes 6.4
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes (2019)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Bolshe, chem prikosnovenie
Bolshe, chem prikosnovenie
Romantic 2023, Russia
Vtoraya zhena
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic 2022, Russia
Povorot na schaste
Povorot na schaste
Romantic 2022, Russia
Draiv 6.2
Draiv
Action 2020, Russia
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes 6.4
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes
Children's, Family, Adventure, Comedy 2019, Russia
He's a Dragon 6.8
He's a Dragon On - drakon
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic 2015, Russia
Watch trailer
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi 5.3
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi
History, Romantic 2013, Russia
Zona turbulentnosti 5.5
Zona turbulentnosti Zona turbulentnosti
Drama 2010, Russia
Watch trailer
Gora samotsvetov 6.9
Gora samotsvetov Gora samotsvetov
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family 2006, Russia
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more