Aleksandr Luchinin
Aleksandr Luchinin
Date of Birth
10 August 1983
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Leo
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Dramatic actor, The Adventurer
Filmography
5
Actor
9
Bolshe, chem prikosnovenie
Romantic
2023, Russia
Vtoraya zhena
Romantic
2022, Russia
Povorot na schaste
Romantic
2022, Russia
6.2
Draiv
Action
2020, Russia
6.4
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes
Snezhnaya Koroleva: Khraniteli Chudes
Children's, Family, Adventure, Comedy
2019, Russia
6.8
He's a Dragon
On - drakon
Fantasy, Drama, Romantic
2015, Russia
Watch trailer
5.3
Eynshteyn. Teoriya lyubvi
History, Romantic
2013, Russia
5.5
Zona turbulentnosti
Zona turbulentnosti
Drama
2010, Russia
Watch trailer
6.9
Gora samotsvetov
Gora samotsvetov
Animation, Fairy Tale, Family
2006, Russia
