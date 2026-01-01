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About
Filmography
Loan Chabanol
Loan Chabanol
Kinoafisha
Persons
Loan Chabanol
Loan Chabanol
Loan Chabanol
Date of Birth
30 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Action hero
,
Horror actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
(2022)
4.6
The Transporter Refueled
(2015)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Drama
Horror
Sci-Fi
Year
All
2022
2015
All
2
Films
1
TV Shows
1
Actor
2
5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi
2022, USA
4.6
The Transporter Refueled
The Transporter Legacy
Action
2015, France / China
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