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Loan Chabanol Loan Chabanol
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Loan Chabanol

Loan Chabanol

Date of Birth
30 December 1982
Age
43 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actress, Writer
Actor type
Action hero, Horror actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Tales of the Walking Dead 5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead (2022)
The Transporter Refueled 4.6
The Transporter Refueled (2015)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Tales of the Walking Dead 5.8
Tales of the Walking Dead
Horror, Drama, Sci-Fi 2022, USA
The Transporter Refueled 4.6
The Transporter Refueled The Transporter Legacy
Action 2015, France / China
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