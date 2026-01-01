Menu
Malcolm Kennard
Malcolm Kennard
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
6.4
My Mistress
(2014)
5.9
Backtrack
(2015)
5.8
The Menkoff Method
(2020)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Fantasy
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2020
2015
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actor
3
5.8
The Menkoff Method
The Menkoff Method
Comedy, Crime, Fantasy
2020, Australia
5.9
Backtrack
Backtrack
Thriller
2015, Australia
6.4
My Mistress
My Mistress
Drama, Romantic
2014, Australia
Watch trailer
