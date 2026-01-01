Malcolm Kennard

Menu
Date of Birth
1 January 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Fantasy hero, Thriller hero

Popular Films

My Mistress 6.4
My Mistress (2014)
Backtrack 5.9
Backtrack (2015)
The Menkoff Method 5.8
The Menkoff Method (2020)

Filmography

Genre
Year
The Menkoff Method 5.8
The Menkoff Method The Menkoff Method
Comedy, Crime, Fantasy 2020, Australia
Backtrack 5.9
Backtrack Backtrack
Thriller 2015, Australia
My Mistress 6.4
My Mistress My Mistress
Drama, Romantic 2014, Australia
