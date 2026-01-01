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Macintyre Dixon Macintyre Dixon
Kinoafisha Persons Macintyre Dixon

Macintyre Dixon

Macintyre Dixon

Date of Birth
22 December 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

The Half of It 6.9
The Half of It (2020)
Alice's Restaurant 6.2
Alice's Restaurant (1969)
Popeye 5.3
Popeye (1980)

Filmography

The Half of It 6.9
The Half of It The Half of It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic 2020, USA
Popeye 5.3
Popeye Popeye
Family, Adventure, Comedy 1980, USA
Alice's Restaurant 6.3
Alice's Restaurant Alice's Restaurant
Comedy, Drama, Music 1969, USA
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