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Filmography
Macintyre Dixon
Macintyre Dixon
Kinoafisha
Persons
Macintyre Dixon
Macintyre Dixon
Macintyre Dixon
Date of Birth
22 December 1931
Age
94 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
6.9
The Half of It
(2020)
6.2
Alice's Restaurant
(1969)
5.3
Popeye
(1980)
Filmography
6.9
The Half of It
The Half of It
Comedy, Drama, Romantic
2020, USA
5.3
Popeye
Popeye
Family, Adventure, Comedy
1980, USA
6.3
Alice's Restaurant
Alice's Restaurant
Comedy, Drama, Music
1969, USA
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