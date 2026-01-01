Menu
Mark McGrath

Date of Birth
15 March 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser 4.2
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser (2015)
Sharknado 2: The Second One 4.0
Sharknado 2: The Second One (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser 4.2
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
Comedy 2015, USA
Sharknado 2: The Second One 4
Sharknado 2: The Second One Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi 2014, USA
