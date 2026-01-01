Mark McGrath

Menu
Kinoafisha
Date of Birth
15 March 1968
Age
57 years old
Zodiac sign
Pisces
Occupation
Actor, Composer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Horror actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.2
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
(2015)
4.0
Sharknado 2: The Second One
(2014)
Filmography
4.2
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
Comedy
2015, USA
4
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Sharknado 2: The Second One
Horror, Thriller, Sci-Fi
2014, USA
Watch trailer
