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Filmography
Alex Arleo
Alex Arleo
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Arleo
Alex Arleo
Alex Arleo
Date of Birth
1 February 1987
Age
39 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Actor type
Horror actor
Popular Films
3.3
Sharknado
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
3.3
Sharknado
Sharknado
Horror
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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