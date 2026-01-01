Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Casey La Scala
Casey La Scala
Kinoafisha
Persons
Casey La Scala
Casey La Scala
Casey La Scala
Date of Birth
8 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.8
Cypher
(2002)
5.7
Amityville: The Awakening
(2017)
4.4
The Remaining
(2014)
Filmography
5.7
Amityville: The Awakening
Amityville: The Awakening
Horror, Thriller
2017, USA
Watch trailer
4.4
The Remaining
The Remaining
Horror, Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Cypher
Cypher
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller
2002, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree