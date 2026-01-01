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Casey La Scala Casey La Scala
Kinoafisha Persons Casey La Scala

Casey La Scala

Casey La Scala

Date of Birth
8 February 1967
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Aquarius
Occupation
Producer, Writer, Director

Popular Films

Cypher 6.8
Cypher (2002)
Amityville: The Awakening 5.7
Amityville: The Awakening (2017)
The Remaining 4.4
The Remaining (2014)

Filmography

Amityville: The Awakening 5.7
Amityville: The Awakening Amityville: The Awakening
Horror, Thriller 2017, USA
Watch trailer
The Remaining 4.4
The Remaining The Remaining
Horror, Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Cypher 6.8
Cypher Cypher
Mystery, Sci-Fi, Thriller 2002, USA
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