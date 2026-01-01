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About
Filmography
Adam Senn
Adam Senn
Kinoafisha
Persons
Adam Senn
Adam Senn
Adam Senn
Date of Birth
10 April 1984
Age
42 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Eye colour
blue
Actor type
Romantic hero
,
Dramatic actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
7.0
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
(2023)
7.0
Hit the Floor
(2013)
6.2
While We're Young
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Drama
Romantic
Sport
Year
All
2023
2014
2013
All
3
Films
2
TV Shows
1
Actor
3
7
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
A Cowboy Christmas Romance
Romantic
2023, USA
6.3
While We're Young
While We're Young
Comedy, Drama
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7
Hit the Floor
Drama, Romantic, Sport
2013, USA
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