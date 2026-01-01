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Filmography
Naomi Frederick
Naomi Frederick
Kinoafisha
Persons
Naomi Frederick
Naomi Frederick
Naomi Frederick
Date of Birth
1 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress
Popular Films
7.2
As You Like It
(2009)
4.6
Father Christmas Is Back
(2021)
Filmography
4.6
Father Christmas Is Back
Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy
2021, Great Britain
7.2
As You Like It
As You Like It
Theatrical
2009, Great Britain
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