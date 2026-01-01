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Naomi Frederick Naomi Frederick
Kinoafisha Persons Naomi Frederick

Naomi Frederick

Naomi Frederick

Date of Birth
1 November 1976
Age
49 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Actor type
Comedy actress

Popular Films

As You Like It 7.2
As You Like It (2009)
Father Christmas Is Back 4.6
Father Christmas Is Back (2021)

Filmography

Father Christmas Is Back 4.6
Father Christmas Is Back Father Christmas Is Back
Comedy 2021, Great Britain
As You Like It 7.2
As You Like It As You Like It
Theatrical 2009, Great Britain
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