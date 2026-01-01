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Alex Aristidis Alex Aristidis
Kinoafisha Persons Alex Aristidis

Alex Aristidis

Alex Aristidis

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero, The Adventurer, Fantasy hero

Popular Films

God's Not Dead 4.6
God's Not Dead (2014)
Nightmare Shark 3.7
Nightmare Shark (2018)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Nightmare Shark 3.7
Nightmare Shark Curse of the Dream Witch
Action, Adventure, Fantasy 2018, USA
God's Not Dead 4.6
God's Not Dead God's Not Dead
Drama 2014, USA
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