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Filmography
Alex Aristidis
Alex Aristidis
Kinoafisha
Persons
Alex Aristidis
Alex Aristidis
Alex Aristidis
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
,
Fantasy hero
Popular Films
4.6
God's Not Dead
(2014)
3.7
Nightmare Shark
(2018)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Adventure
Drama
Fantasy
Year
All
2018
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
3.7
Nightmare Shark
Curse of the Dream Witch
Action, Adventure, Fantasy
2018, USA
4.6
God's Not Dead
God's Not Dead
Drama
2014, USA
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