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About
Filmography
Nathalie Homs
Nathalie Homs
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nathalie Homs
Nathalie Homs
Nathalie Homs
Date of Birth
28 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
7.4
Les Sisters
(2017)
7.2
Approved for Adoption
(2012)
6.6
Reine Soleil, La
(2007)
Filmography
Belfort & Lupin
Adventure, Comedy
2025, France
7.4
Les Sisters
Comedy, Children's
2017, France
5.3
Why I Did (Not) Eat My Father
Pourquoi j'ai pas mangé mon père
Animation
2015, France
Watch trailer
7.3
Approved for Adoption
Couleur de peau: Miel
Animation, Biography, Drama
2012, France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
6.6
Reine Soleil, La
Reine Soleil, La
Animation
2007, France / Belgium / Hungary
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