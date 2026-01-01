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Nathalie Homs Nathalie Homs
Kinoafisha Persons Nathalie Homs

Nathalie Homs

Nathalie Homs

Date of Birth
28 April 1964
Age
62 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Actor type
Voice actor, Comedy actor, Dramatic actor

Popular Films

Les Sisters 7.4
Les Sisters (2017)
Approved for Adoption 7.2
Approved for Adoption (2012)
Reine Soleil, La 6.6
Reine Soleil, La (2007)

Filmography

Belfort & Lupin
Belfort & Lupin
Adventure, Comedy 2025, France
Les Sisters 7.4
Les Sisters
Comedy, Children's 2017, France
Why I Did (Not) Eat My Father 5.3
Why I Did (Not) Eat My Father Pourquoi j'ai pas mangé mon père
Animation 2015, France
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Approved for Adoption 7.3
Approved for Adoption Couleur de peau: Miel
Animation, Biography, Drama 2012, France / Belgium / South Korea / Switzerland
Reine Soleil, La 6.6
Reine Soleil, La Reine Soleil, La
Animation 2007, France / Belgium / Hungary
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