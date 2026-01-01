Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Martine Le Gal
Martine Le Gal
Kinoafisha
Persons
Martine Le Gal
Martine Le Gal
Martine Le Gal
Date of Birth
1 July 1975
Age
50 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Occupation
Writer, Director
Popular Films
6.4
Pop Redemption
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Musical
Year
All
2014
All
1
Films
1
Writer
1
Director
1
Producer
1
6.4
Pop Redemption
Pop Redemption
Musical, Comedy
2014, France
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree