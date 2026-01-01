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Margy Kinmonth Margy Kinmonth
Kinoafisha Persons Margy Kinmonth

Margy Kinmonth

Margy Kinmonth

Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer

Popular Films

Revolution: New Art for a New World 7.3
Revolution: New Art for a New World (2016)
War Paint - Women at War 7.1
War Paint - Women at War (2025)
Hermitage Revealed 7.0
Hermitage Revealed (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
War Paint - Women at War 7.1
War Paint - Women at War War Paint - Women at War
Documentary 2025, Great Britain
Revolution: New Art for a New World 7.3
Revolution: New Art for a New World Revolution: New Art for a New World
Documentary 2016, Great Britain / Russia
Hermitage Revealed 7
Hermitage Revealed Hermitage Revealed
Documentary 2014, Great Britain / Russia / USA / Netherlands
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