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About
Filmography
Margy Kinmonth
Margy Kinmonth
Kinoafisha
Persons
Margy Kinmonth
Margy Kinmonth
Margy Kinmonth
Occupation
Director, Producer, Writer
Popular Films
7.3
Revolution: New Art for a New World
(2016)
7.1
War Paint - Women at War
(2025)
7.0
Hermitage Revealed
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Documentary
Year
All
2025
2016
2014
All
3
Films
3
Actor
2
Director
3
Writer
3
Producer
3
7.1
War Paint - Women at War
War Paint - Women at War
Documentary
2025, Great Britain
7.3
Revolution: New Art for a New World
Revolution: New Art for a New World
Documentary
2016, Great Britain / Russia
7
Hermitage Revealed
Hermitage Revealed
Documentary
2014, Great Britain / Russia / USA / Netherlands
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