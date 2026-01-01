Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
About
Filmography
Marcelo Lordello
Marcelo Lordello
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcelo Lordello
Marcelo Lordello
Marcelo Lordello
Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer
Popular Films
6.2
They Will Return
(2012)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Year
All
2012
All
1
Films
1
Director
1
Writer
1
6.3
They Will Return
Eles Voltam
Drama
2012, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree