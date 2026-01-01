Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marcelo Lordello Marcelo Lordello
Kinoafisha Persons Marcelo Lordello

Marcelo Lordello

Marcelo Lordello

Date of Birth
1 January 1981
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Director, Writer

Popular Films

They Will Return 6.2
They Will Return (2012)

Filmography

Genre
Year
They Will Return 6.3
They Will Return Eles Voltam
Drama 2012, Brazil
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more