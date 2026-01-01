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Miriam Freeland
Miriam Freeland
Kinoafisha
Persons
Miriam Freeland
Miriam Freeland
Miriam Freeland
Date of Birth
11 October 1978
Age
47 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Actor type
The Adventurer
,
Romantic actress
,
Comedy actress
Popular Films
6.9
Cine Holliúdy
(2012)
5.7
Detetives do Prédio Azul 2: O Mistério Italiano
(2018)
Filmography
5.7
Detetives do Prédio Azul 2: O Mistério Italiano
Detetives do Prédio Azul 2: O Mistério Italiano
Family, Adventure
2018, Brazil
6.9
Cine Holliúdy
Cine Holliúdy
Romantic, Comedy
2012, Brazil
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