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Filmography
Matthew Cassel
Matthew Cassel
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Cassel
Matthew Cassel
Matthew Cassel
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
(1974)
Filmography
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
A Woman Under the Influence
Drama
1974, USA
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