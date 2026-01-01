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Filmography
Matthew Labyorteaux
Matthew Labyorteaux
Kinoafisha
Persons
Matthew Labyorteaux
Matthew Labyorteaux
Matthew Labyorteaux
Date of Birth
8 December 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
(1974)
7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
(2001)
5.6
Deadly Friend
(1986)
Filmography
7.1
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Scooby-Doo and the Cyber Chase
Action, Adventure, Animation
2001, USA
5.6
Deadly Friend
Deadly Friend
Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
1986, USA
Watch trailer
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
A Woman Under the Influence
Drama
1974, USA
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