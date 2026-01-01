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Katherine Cassavetes Katherine Cassavetes
Kinoafisha Persons Katherine Cassavetes

Katherine Cassavetes

Katherine Cassavetes

Date of Birth
24 June 1906
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
29 March 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

A Woman Under the Influence 8.1
A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Filmography

A Woman Under the Influence 8.1
A Woman Under the Influence A Woman Under the Influence
Drama 1974, USA
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