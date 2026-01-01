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Katherine Cassavetes
Katherine Cassavetes
Kinoafisha
Persons
Katherine Cassavetes
Katherine Cassavetes
Katherine Cassavetes
Date of Birth
24 June 1906
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Date of death
29 March 1983
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
(1974)
Filmography
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
A Woman Under the Influence
Drama
1974, USA
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