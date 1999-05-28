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Lady Rowlands Lady Rowlands
Kinoafisha Persons Lady Rowlands

Lady Rowlands

Lady Rowlands

Date of Birth
12 April 1904
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
28 May 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor

Popular Films

A Woman Under the Influence 8.1
A Woman Under the Influence (1974)

Filmography

A Woman Under the Influence 8.1
A Woman Under the Influence A Woman Under the Influence
Drama 1974, USA
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