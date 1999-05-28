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Filmography
Lady Rowlands
Lady Rowlands
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lady Rowlands
Lady Rowlands
Lady Rowlands
Date of Birth
12 April 1904
Age
95 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
28 May 1999
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Dramatic actor
Popular Films
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
(1974)
Filmography
8.1
A Woman Under the Influence
A Woman Under the Influence
Drama
1974, USA
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