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Filmography
Luciana D'Intino
Luciana D'Intino
Kinoafisha
Persons
Luciana D'Intino
Luciana D'Intino
Luciana D'Intino
Date of Birth
1 January 1959
Age
67 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Popular Films
0.0
La Gioconda
(2013)
Filmography
Genre
All
Opera
Year
All
2013
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
La Gioconda
La Gioconda
Opera
2013, France
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