Alexandre Goyette
Alexandre Goyette
Alexandre Goyette
Date of Birth
11 April 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero
Popular Films
7.6
Mommy
(2014)
5.9
Rabid Dogs
(2016)
4.9
Nitro Rush
(2016)
5.9
Rabid Dogs
Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller
2016, France / Canada
4.9
Nitro Rush
Nitro Rush
Action, Crime, Drama
2016, Canada
7.6
Mommy
Mommy
Drama
2014, Canada
Watch trailer
