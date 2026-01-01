Menu
Alexandre Goyette
Kinoafisha Persons Alexandre Goyette

Alexandre Goyette

Alexandre Goyette

Date of Birth
11 April 1979
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Occupation
Actor, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Action hero, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Rabid Dogs 5.9
Rabid Dogs Rabid Dogs / Enragés
Drama, Action, Thriller 2016, France / Canada
Nitro Rush 4.9
Nitro Rush Nitro Rush
Action, Crime, Drama 2016, Canada
Mommy 7.6
Mommy Mommy
Drama 2014, Canada
