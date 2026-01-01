Menu
Adam Levy
Date of Birth
5 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.0
I'll Find You
(2019)
6.9
Before I Go to Sleep
(2014)
5.8
Life and Deaths of Max Linder
(2024)
Filmography
Genre
All
Detective
Drama
Music
Romantic
Thriller
Year
All
2025
2024
2019
2014
All
4
Films
4
Actor
4
5.6
Copperhead
Safe House
Thriller
2025, USA
Watch trailer
5.8
Life and Deaths of Max Linder
Life and Deaths of Max Linder
2024, Poland
7
I'll Find You
Music, War and Love
Drama, Music, Romantic
2019, Poland / USA
6.9
Before I Go to Sleep
Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective
2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
