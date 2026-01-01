Menu
Adam Levy Adam Levy
Date of Birth
5 December 1970
Age
55 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Height
178 cm (5 ft 10 in)
Actor type
Thriller hero, Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

I'll Find You 7.0
I'll Find You (2019)
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
Before I Go to Sleep (2014)
Life and Deaths of Max Linder 5.8
Life and Deaths of Max Linder (2024)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Copperhead 5.6
Copperhead
Thriller 2025, USA
Watch trailer
Life and Deaths of Max Linder 5.8
Life and Deaths of Max Linder
2024, Poland
I'll Find You 7
I'll Find You
Drama, Music, Romantic 2019, Poland / USA
Before I Go to Sleep 6.9
Before I Go to Sleep
Thriller, Detective 2014, Great Britain
Watch trailer
