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About
Filmography
Lucas Bond
Lucas Bond
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lucas Bond
Lucas Bond
Lucas Bond
Date of Birth
14 December 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
4.8
Slumber
(2017)
4.8
Lady of Csejte
(2014)
Filmography
Genre
All
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2017
2014
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
4.8
Slumber
Slumber
Horror
2017, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
4.8
Lady of Csejte
Lady Of Csejte
Thriller
2014, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
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