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Lucas Bond Lucas Bond
Kinoafisha Persons Lucas Bond

Lucas Bond

Lucas Bond

Date of Birth
14 December 2005
Age
20 years old
Zodiac sign
Sagittarius
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Horror actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

Slumber 4.8
Slumber (2017)
Lady of Csejte 4.8
Lady of Csejte (2014)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Slumber 4.8
Slumber Slumber
Horror 2017, USA / Great Britain
Watch trailer
Lady of Csejte 4.8
Lady of Csejte Lady Of Csejte
Thriller 2014, Russia / USA
Watch trailer
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