Megan Maczko
Date of Birth
25 April 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress

Popular Films

Me and Orson Welles (2008)
A Hologram for the King (2015)

Filmography

A Hologram for the King 6.6
A Hologram for the King A Hologram for the King
Drama 2015, Germany / USA
Me and Orson Welles 7
Me and Orson Welles Me and Orson Welles
Drama 2008, Great Britain
