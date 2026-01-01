Menu
Megan Maczko
Kinoafisha
Persons
Date of Birth
25 April 1980
Age
45 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Occupation
Actress, Director, Writer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
Popular Films
7.0
Me and Orson Welles
(2008)
6.6
A Hologram for the King
(2015)
Filmography
2
Films
2
Actress
2
6.6
A Hologram for the King
A Hologram for the King
Drama
2015, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
7
Me and Orson Welles
Me and Orson Welles
Drama
2008, Great Britain
Watch trailer
