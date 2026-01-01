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Filmography
Carrie Keagan
Carrie Keagan
Kinoafisha
Persons
Carrie Keagan
Carrie Keagan
Carrie Keagan
Date of Birth
4 July 1980
Age
46 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Eye colour
green
Actor type
Horror actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Thriller heroine
Popular Films
4.4
V/H/S Viral
(2014)
3.2
Dead 7
(2016)
Filmography
3.2
Dead 7
Dead 7
Comedy, Horror, Western
2016, USA
4.4
V/H/S Viral
V/H/S Viral
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
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