Kinoafisha Persons Brian A. Miller Awards

Awards and nominations of Brian A. Miller

Brian A. Miller
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015 Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012 Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Winner
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Winner
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
 Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005 Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004 Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016 Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014 Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011 Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010 Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
 Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002 Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
 Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
