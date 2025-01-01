Menu
Awards and nominations of Brian A. Miller
Brian A. Miller
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2015
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2012
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Winner
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Winner
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Winner
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Animated Programs
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2005
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2004
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Winner
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short Form Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Outstanding Short-Format Animated Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming Less Than One Hour)
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2002
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
Outstanding Animated Program (For Programming One Hour or More)
Nominee
