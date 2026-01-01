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Lena Gornostaeva
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lena Gornostaeva
Lena Gornostaeva
Actor type
Comedy actor
Popular Films
3.0
Dabl trabl
(2015)
Filmography
3
Dabl trabl
Dabl trabl
Comedy
2015, Russia
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