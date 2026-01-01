Menu
Marco Weber
Marco Weber
Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director
Popular Films
7.3
The Thirteenth Floor
(1999)
7.3
Unthinkable
(2009)
6.8
Igby Goes Down
(2002)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Crime
Drama
Mystery
Romantic
Sci-Fi
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2009
2008
2002
1999
All
6
Films
6
Producer
6
Director
1
Writer
1
4
California Scheming
California Scheming
Thriller
2014, USA
Watch trailer
7.3
Unthinkable
Unthinkable
Thriller
2009, USA
Watch trailer
6.2
The Informers
The Informers
Crime, Thriller, Drama
2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
6.3
Fireflies in the Garden
Fireflies in the Garden
Drama
2008, USA
Watch trailer
6.8
Igby Goes Down
Igby Goes Down
Comedy, Drama
2002, Germany / USA
7.3
The Thirteenth Floor
The Thirteenth Floor
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Romantic
1999, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
