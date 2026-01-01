Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Marco Weber Marco Weber
Kinoafisha Persons Marco Weber

Marco Weber

Marco Weber

Date of Birth
1 January 1966
Age
60 years old
Zodiac sign
Capricorn
Occupation
Writer, Producer, Director

Popular Films

The Thirteenth Floor 7.3
The Thirteenth Floor (1999)
Unthinkable 7.3
Unthinkable (2009)
Igby Goes Down 6.8
Igby Goes Down (2002)

Filmography

Genre
Year
California Scheming 4
California Scheming California Scheming
Thriller 2014, USA
Watch trailer
Unthinkable 7.3
Unthinkable Unthinkable
Thriller 2009, USA
Watch trailer
The Informers 6.2
The Informers The Informers
Crime, Thriller, Drama 2008, USA / Germany
Watch trailer
Fireflies in the Garden 6.3
Fireflies in the Garden Fireflies in the Garden
Drama 2008, USA
Watch trailer
Igby Goes Down 6.8
Igby Goes Down Igby Goes Down
Comedy, Drama 2002, Germany / USA
The Thirteenth Floor 7.3
The Thirteenth Floor The Thirteenth Floor
Thriller, Sci-Fi, Mystery, Romantic 1999, Germany / USA
Watch trailer
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more