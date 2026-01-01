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Filmography
Michael Ormsby
Michael Ormsby
Kinoafisha
Persons
Michael Ormsby
Michael Ormsby
Michael Ormsby
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Thriller hero
,
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
Popular Films
6.3
Exeter
(2014)
4.9
The Brothers Solomon
(2007)
Filmography
Genre
All
Comedy
Horror
Thriller
Year
All
2014
2007
All
2
Films
2
Actor
2
6.3
Exeter
Backmask
Thriller, Horror
2014, USA
Watch trailer
4.9
The Brothers Solomon
The Brothers Solomon
Comedy
2007, USA
Watch trailer
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