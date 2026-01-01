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Leigh Parker Leigh Parker
Kinoafisha Persons Leigh Parker

Leigh Parker

Leigh Parker

Occupation
Actor
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actor, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Popular Films

All Cheerleaders Die 5.1
All Cheerleaders Die (2013)
The Open House 3.2
The Open House (2018)

Filmography

The Open House 3.3
The Open House The Open House
Horror 2018, USA
All Cheerleaders Die 5.1
All Cheerleaders Die All Cheerleaders Die
Horror, Comedy, Thriller 2013, USA
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