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Filmography
Leigh Parker
Leigh Parker
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leigh Parker
Leigh Parker
Leigh Parker
Occupation
Actor
Height
173 cm (5 ft 8 in)
Actor type
Horror actor
,
Comedy actor
,
Thriller hero
Popular Films
5.1
All Cheerleaders Die
(2013)
3.2
The Open House
(2018)
Filmography
3.3
The Open House
The Open House
Horror
2018, USA
5.1
All Cheerleaders Die
All Cheerleaders Die
Horror, Comedy, Thriller
2013, USA
Watch trailer
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