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Filmography
Nicholas Bruce
Nicholas Bruce
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nicholas Bruce
Nicholas Bruce
Nicholas Bruce
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Othello
(1952)
Filmography
7.6
Othello
Othello
Drama, Romantic
1952, USA / France / Italy / Morocco
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