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Nicholas Bruce Nicholas Bruce
Kinoafisha Persons Nicholas Bruce

Nicholas Bruce

Nicholas Bruce

Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Othello 7.6
Othello (1952)

Filmography

Othello 7.6
Othello Othello
Drama, Romantic 1952, USA / France / Italy / Morocco
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