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Filmography
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Kinoafisha
Persons
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Micheál Mac Liammóir
Date of Birth
25 October 1899
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 March 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
Popular Films
7.6
Othello
(1952)
Filmography
Genre
All
Drama
Romantic
Year
All
1952
All
1
Films
1
Actor
1
7.6
Othello
Othello
Drama, Romantic
1952, USA / France / Italy / Morocco
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