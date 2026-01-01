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Micheál Mac Liammóir Micheál Mac Liammóir
Kinoafisha Persons Micheál Mac Liammóir

Micheál Mac Liammóir

Micheál Mac Liammóir

Date of Birth
25 October 1899
Age
78 years old
Zodiac sign
Scorpio
Date of death
6 March 1978
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero

Popular Films

Othello 7.6
Othello (1952)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Othello 7.6
Othello Othello
Drama, Romantic 1952, USA / France / Italy / Morocco
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